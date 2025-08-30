Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Declares Special Dividend of $8.04 (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 8.0427 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to earn $22.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $24.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.4%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $326.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $464.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

