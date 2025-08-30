Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.10), with a volume of 855,809 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of £12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.78.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

