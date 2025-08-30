GMT Capital Corp Takes $27.64 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 343,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $79.13 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.