GMT Capital Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,362,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,385 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,714,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.17. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

