GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.42 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.78). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.81), with a volume of 650,181 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 215 to GBX 195 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalData has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.50.
Read Our Latest Report on DATA
GlobalData Stock Performance
GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 536,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143, for a total value of £767,092.04. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
One Platform Model
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
