Genius Sports Limited $GENI Stake Cut by PEAK6 LLC

PEAK6 LLC trimmed its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,918 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 46.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $107,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:GENI opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.Genius Sports’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.