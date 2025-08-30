GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.