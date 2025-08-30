Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.30 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,685.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

