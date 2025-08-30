Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,873 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

