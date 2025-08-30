Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,568,000 after acquiring an additional 313,817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 513,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,206,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,641,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,001 shares of company stock valued at $996,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.0%

TEVA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

