Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.