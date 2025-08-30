Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PGC stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

