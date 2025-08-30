Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Digi International Inc. $DGII

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Digi International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Digi International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Digi International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Digi International stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

