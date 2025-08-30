Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%.The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.