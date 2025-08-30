Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.62 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 66.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.21.

SUI stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

