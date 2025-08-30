Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SURO Capital Corp. $SSSS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.96% of SURO Capital worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 8,025.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSSS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SURO Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SURO Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.80. SURO Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.50 and a quick ratio of 22.50.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

SURO Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

Insider Transactions at SURO Capital

In other SURO Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,485.50. This represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SURO Capital Profile

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

