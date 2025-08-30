Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after buying an additional 350,145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 631,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,331,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,354,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 5.1%

AAOI opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.72. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen acquired 7,500 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $171,825.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,475. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 15,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $358,296.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 256,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,600.20. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,100 shares of company stock worth $1,000,878 and sold 32,784 shares worth $741,217. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

