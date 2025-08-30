Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 297.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other news, Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $396,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $24.24. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $30.47 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $464.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.