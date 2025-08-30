Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in IAC by 64.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IAC by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.IAC’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

