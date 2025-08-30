FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

FVR stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -80.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FrontView REIT

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

