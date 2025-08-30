Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Frontdoor

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FTDR opened at $60.75 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

