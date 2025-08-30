FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $391.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.35 and its 200 day moving average is $458.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

