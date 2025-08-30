FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

