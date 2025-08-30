FORA Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $11,757,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $14,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $7,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $4,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 398,021 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

