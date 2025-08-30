FORA Capital LLC Sells 21,760 Shares of FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,791,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,713,000 after buying an additional 603,340 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in FIGS by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 115,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FIGS by 5,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,412.48. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,857. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.34.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The business had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

