FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,435 Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,435 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after buying an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 288,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,999,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 342,419 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE EXK opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

