FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,368,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

