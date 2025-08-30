FORA Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,716 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,264 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,751,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,013,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

COLD opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

