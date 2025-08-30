FORA Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 799.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Cosan stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

