FORA Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 371,856 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,632,000 after acquiring an additional 130,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 236,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

AMPH stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

