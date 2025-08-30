FORA Capital LLC Invests $121,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

