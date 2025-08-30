FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,766 New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.