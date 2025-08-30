First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after buying an additional 1,241,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 1,556,017 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

