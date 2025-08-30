First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 3,068.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, CFO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $93,163. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

