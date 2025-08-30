Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 750749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 225,034.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,886,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,792 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,174 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,019,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1,785.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 991,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 939,308 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

