Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 552.52 ($7.46) and traded as high as GBX 576 ($7.78). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.70), with a volume of 64,769 shares.
Fidelity Asian Values Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 515.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.84 and a beta of 0.56.
About Fidelity Asian Values
The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.
With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Asian Values
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.