Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Evolution Mining Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CAHPF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.