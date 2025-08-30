Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Evolution Mining Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of CAHPF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
