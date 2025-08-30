Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Everybody Loves Languages shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 764 shares traded.

Everybody Loves Languages Trading Down 92.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning.

