Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6,165.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 357,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after buying an additional 351,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SAP by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 230,171 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SAP by 2,105.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE SAP opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.38 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

