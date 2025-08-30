Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,559 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXY stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

