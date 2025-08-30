Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 38,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,481.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

