Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in EOG Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,766,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.89 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

