Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $667.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $747.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

