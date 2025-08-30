Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 534.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

