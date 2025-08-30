Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,390,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

UDR opened at $39.60 on Friday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

