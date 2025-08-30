Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,350 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

