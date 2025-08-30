Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Critical Analysis

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Everest Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 7 5 1 2.54 Lemonade 4 1 1 1 1.86

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $397.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential downside of 23.59%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $17.28 billion 0.83 $1.37 billion $18.84 18.16 Lemonade $526.50 million 7.43 -$202.20 million ($2.83) -18.70

This table compares Everest Group and Lemonade”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 4.56% 5.89% 1.49% Lemonade -33.96% -36.12% -10.93%

Risk & Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Group beats Lemonade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.