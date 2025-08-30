Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.85. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 11,197 shares trading hands.
Eutelsat Group Trading Down 1.8%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
