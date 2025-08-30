Ero Copper Corp. $ERO is GMT Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,100 shares during the period. Ero Copper makes up 4.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Ero Copper worth $83,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ERO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

