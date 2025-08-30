Erika Davis Sells 1,277 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Erika Davis sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $129,679.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,593.55. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,250,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

